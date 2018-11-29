Crimestoppers Seek Tipster That Lead to Murder Conviction

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Brundidge Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that an anonymous tipster helped investigators identify suspects in the 2017 death investigation of Xavier Hykeem Thomas.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to the tipster for them coming forward and presenting information that investigators say helped identify the suspects involved.

On November 15, Jacory Townsend was found guilty of Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.