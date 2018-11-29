Much Warmer To Close The Workweek; Weekend Rain & Storms

by Ben Lang

High temperatures across central and south Alabama only reached the 50s Wednesday, but they’re already in the 60s late this morning. We’re seeing more clouds in the sky today, and expect that to continue through the afternoon. A passing shower is possible but most stay dry through tonight. Temperatures remain very mild overnight, with lows only falling into the 50s. Friday’s high temperatures should easily warm into the 70s despite a mostly cloudy sky. A brief isolated shower or two is possible during the day, but most stay dry until Saturday.

Rain and storms look likely by Saturday morning as a powerful storm system advances into the plain states. The Storm Prediction Center places a slight risk for severe storms across all of our area Saturday. It looks like the timing of this system still isn’t lining up right to favor severe weather. Rain and thunderstorms probably arrive before better instability is able to build across the area. Still, we’ll keep an eye on it since its still a few days out and plenty could change. Much of Saturday will be wet regardless, but also warm with highs in the mid 70s. Expect rain to linger on Sunday with the main front stalling somewhere across the area. Highs on Sunday should warm into the 70s.

Rain may still hang around the area next Monday before finally clearing Tuesday. A surge of cooler air moves in to push the rain out Tuesday, with temperatures falling through the day. Tuesday night turns colder again with lows in the 30s. Highs next Wednesday may only reach the 40s and 50s, with nighttime lows in the 30s.