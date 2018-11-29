SEC Offers Ticket Exchange; Alerts Fans of Counterfeit Tickets

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tickets for Saturday’s SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium between Georgia and Alabama are sold out, prompting many fans to seek tickets through the secondary market. The SEC encourages fans to use its SEC Ticket Exchange when buying tickets on the secondary ticket market.

The Southeastern Conference reminds fans to beware of possible counterfeit or stolen tickets. Any individual in possession of a counterfeit or stolen ticket will be denied access into the game.

To purchase verified tickets on the SEC Ticket Exchange, the only authorized fan-to-fan ticket marketplace for the SEC Football Championship Game, visit www.secticketoffice.com

There are key distinguishing features to look for when purchasing tickets on the secondary market. Valid tickets will have an authentic SEC holographic foil strip located on the back of the ticket. Within the foil, SEC circle logos and the words “Southeastern Conference” should appear and disappear when slowly rotating the ticket back and forth. Also, the white yard lines and the lettering on the front of the ticket are embossed and can be felt by rubbing a finger over those areas.

A “Ticket Validation Window” will be open at the main box office of Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. ET on the day of the game. The Ticket Validation Window is the only way to completely and accurately ensure the authenticity of a ticket that is not purchased at secticketoffice.com.

The SEC Football Championship Game kicks off at 3 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday December 1 and gates open at 1:30 p.m ET. \

The game will be televised on CBS 8.