Suspect in Riverchase Galleria Shootings Arrested in Metro Atlanta

by Alabama News Network Staff

The person suspected of shooting two people inside the Riverchase Galleria shopping mall in Hoover on Thanksgiving night has been arrested in metro Atlanta, according to Atlanta ABC TV station WSB.

The TV station says according to the U.S. Marshal, Erron Brown was arrested at a home in south Fulton County. We are awaiting more details about the arrest.

The shooting inside the mall left an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old injured. In the moments after the shooting, people were seen running through the mall trying to get to safety.

In those moments, Hoover police shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic Bradford, Jr. At first, they said he was the suspect in the shootings, but later backed off that statement.

Protests have erupted in Hoover over Bradford’s shooting death. His family wants all police video from the shooting to be publicly released.

This morning, Hoover city leaders said they have asked the state for permission to release more information about what happened. The state is leading the investigation. Those Hoover leaders say if they don’t get permission by noon on Monday, they may decide to release information anyway.