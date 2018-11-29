The Warming Trend Begins Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Clouds will increase across the state today as our winds switch from the south and moist air returns from the Gulf of Mexico. A few scattered showers could break out during the day and continue into tomorrow night, but nothing too heavy or widespread. The high today will be warmer and in the lower to mid 60s.

STORMS TO START WEEKEND: Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible; the high will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. To our west, a rather dynamic storm system will become organized, and strong to severe storms are possible west of the state. The SPC has much of Arkansas and some of the surrounding states highlighted in a risk of severe storms Friday afternoon and Friday night in their “Day 2” outlook and a “marginal risk” extends into extreme Southwest Alabama.

As we roll into the weekend, a large mass of rain and storms will move into Alabama Saturday. The SPC has much of Alabama outlined in their standard “slight risk” for severe storms Saturday, and there is no doubt we will see a few strong storms during the day thanks to the dynamics involved, but the overall severe weather threat looks to be low, but of course we will need to be watching everything closely as we get closer to the weekend.

REST OF WEEKEND: The front will stall across portions of the area, and that means we are going to keep rain and very mild temperatures in the forecast through Sunday. Highs both days this weekend look to be in the mid 70s area wide.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday’s SEC title game between Alabama and Georgia (3:00p CT kickoff) will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (in the dome); for those walking to the game rain and thunderstorms are likely in Atlanta with temperatures in the 60s. The rain should end Saturday evening, around the time the game wraps up.

RAIN TO START NEXT WEEK: The next wave will bring rain and a few storms to Alabama Monday and Monday night; at the moment this doesn’t look like a severe weather setup. The rain ends early Tuesday, and more cold air rolls into the state for the latter half of the week. The rest of the week looks chilly and dry with highs generally in the 50s, and lows in the 30s.

Have a great day!

Ryan