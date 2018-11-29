Warmer But Wet !

by Shane Butler

It’s nice to see how a shift in the wind can really impact temperatures around here. They’ve been northerly ushering in the cold but now their southerly and it’s warming up nicely around our area. High pressure moving to our east setup the southerly wind flow. This process will continue for several days and allow our temps to climb into the 70s through the weekend. Along with the warmth comes an increase in moisture and that means rains on the way at some point. We start to see a few spotty showers around Friday but a much better chance for rain Friday night and throughout Saturday. Storms will be possible and some could be strong to severe Saturday afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds but we could also see a few tornadoes. The storms pass but were could still see a few showers Sunday and again on Monday. After that, we dry out and cool down once again. Most of next weeks morning lows will hover in the 30s each day.