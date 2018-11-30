Annual Christmas on the River Underway in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 47th annual Christmas on the River is underway in Demopolis.

The four-day Christmas festival kicks into high gear this weekend.

Chamber Director Sidney Freeman is inviting everyone out to experience Christmas on the River.

Freeman says the event has grown into the city’s biggest annual tourist attraction.

She says Saturday features a full slate of activities — highlighted a daytime street parade — a nautical parade at night — and a fireworks show.

“The night parade is definitely what draws people here to town and the fireworks show is phenomenal,” said Freeman.

“We’re really excited and we hope everybody really enjoys it.”

For a full schedule of events go to www.demopolischamber.com and click on the Christmas on the River tab.