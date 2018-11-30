Fans Gear Up for SEC Championship

by Ellis Eskew

Alabama and Georgia will meet once again after a very close national championship in the beginning of the year.

We caught up with some fans at Bama Fever Tiger Pride who are getting ready for the game.

“Our family gathers for the SEC Championship every year,” said Bama fan John Johnston. “And it’s a matter of bringing our two daughters, one graduated from Alabama and the other locally here, back and bring our grand kids. We have a total of ten tickets and we’ll be there for the game.”

And some fans say they have their predictions.

“Georgia’s going down. I’m looking at like 20/21 point game lead,” said Bama fan Michael Johnson.

Even though Alabama may be favored to win, The University of Georgia Alumni Association is trying to get fans to support the Dawgs, even soliciting SEC teams to be a “Dawg for a Day.”

Although Auburn University tweeted back with a Randy Jackson gif saying, “yeah, it’s a no from me dawg.”

But what about other Auburn fans?

Who are they pulling for?

Sarah Church says, ” Georgia. I went to college in Georgia, not the university of Georgia, but 40 miles away. I grew up in Georgia. Plus, anybody that’s playing Alabama, I am for the other team!”

“They are supposed to be rooting for Bama but they’re not. They are some sore losers. So they’re not,” said Johnson.

What if it were the other way around? Would Bama fans really pull for Auburn?

“That really isn’t a hard question. I would be rooting for Georgia. I like Auburn fine, but when it comes down to loyalties, there is no question about that,” said Johnston.

Ashley Sanford says, “Auburn. For in state behalf.”

But when it comes to the SEC champs….

“Roll tide!” said Johnson.

“Georgia is going to win!” said Church.

Kick off is at 3:00pm on CBS8. Our special coverage will begin at noon.

If Alabama wins, Bama Fever Tiger Pride will open at 6:30am Sunday to sell SEC Championship shirts.