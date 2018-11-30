Former Montgomery City Councilman Indicted

by Tim Lennox

AP-AL–Investment Fraud Indictment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama attorney and his son are accused of defrauding investors and a bank out of millions of dollars.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Jay Town says an indictment was handed up Thursday against 70-year-old Donald V. Watkins Sr., of Atlanta, and 46-year-old Donald V. Watkins Jr., of Birmingham.

Each faces multiple counts of wire and bank fraud and one count of conspiracy.

The indictment alleges that from 2007 until 2014, the pair induced investors to pay millions into an account that was supposed to grow two companies they were associated with. According to the indictment, the money went for other costs, including alimony and clothing.

Watkins released a statement saying the charges are bogus and he’s confident he and his son will beat them.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)