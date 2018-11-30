Rain & Storms Saturday

by Shane Butler

Southerly winds continue to bring in warm moist air to our area. This trend will remain in place throughout the weekend. Temps will warm nicely into the 70s each day. The downside to this warmer weather is the increased risk for strong to severe storms. Rain and storms will be working across the state throughout most of Saturday. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. Everyone will need to be weather alert during the afternoon hours. The chance for rain will continue into Saturday night but the storm threat will be weakening. Sunday should be very nice with lots of sunshine and temps soaring into the mid to upper 70s. More rain works into the area on Monday but the sky is clearing and temps turning colder Tuesday. Another period of clear and colder conditions will stick around through the mid and latter half of the workweek.