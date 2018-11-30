TRAFFIC ALERT: I-85 South to I-65 North Ramp to be Closed Dec. 2 for Maintenance

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be performing routine maintenance on the Interstate 85 South ramp to Interstate 65 North Sunday, December 2, weather permitting.

The ramp will be closed as maintenance activities will begin at approximately 6:30 a.m. and end at 7:30 a.m.

Motorists should plan accordingly and are advised to use extreme caution while traveling through a work zone.

