Warm And Mainly Dry Friday; Strong Storms Possible Saturday

by Ben Lang

It’s a very warm start to the day with temperatures already in the 70s. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, with an 80° reading not out of the question. Clouds overspread the area today with maybe a hit or miss shower in the mix, but most stay dry through the evening. More widespread rain moves into the area around midnight tonight. This initial activity will not be severe, but we’ll have to keep an eye on storms that move in Saturday morning. Gusty winds in excess of 60mph, and even an isolated tornado is possible if those are surface-rooted storms.

There could be strong to severe storms during the afternoon too. There are some problems with that potential though.

How much does morning activity suppress instability?

Will there be any instability while favorable dynamics are still in place?

Will storms be able to re-initiate without the main front, which will still be to the west?

For now, the storm predicition center still places our area under a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather. Even if we don’t see severe weather, just about everyone is likely to get rain and thunderstorms at some point during the day. The front slows down and stalls across southeast Alabama, keeping the chance for scattered showers alive Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday still looks like a warm day with highs in the 70s.

Showers linger into Monday before a secondary surge of cooler air arrives Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday only reach the 50s and 60s, with nighttime lows dropping back into the 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Wednesday night. Looks like a cool rain sneaks back into the forecast next Friday with highs still in the 50s.