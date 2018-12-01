Alabama Fans React to Tide’s Season

by Danielle Wallace

Baumhowers was crowded for Saturday’s SEC Championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Roll tide. season tickets for 40 years. We do not miss a game. we love them. love our tide,” says Bonnie Vinson.

For many fans, this season’s wins before the tide made it to this year’s championship has been one they have enjoyed cheering for.

“I’m not surprised by what we got going on this year but i’m real excited about it,” says Dana Elrod.

“Nick Saban is a motivator. he can motivate them to play well, to do well in school, to do well in life and i think that’s why they do so well on the field,” says Vinson.

Some fans say players like Tua Tagovailoa are the reason the tide has been stronger this season.

“Tua’s a really revolutionary quarterback. he changed the offense of Nick Saban. we’re throwing the ball like ever before. it’s great to watch. It’s fun to see,” says Chandler McDougal.

“The defense, no other team has been able to do really much on them and makes it really easy for the offense to get a few points and not have to worry about scoring over and over again,” says Justin Curtis.

For those fans who want perfection, Saturday’s fans at Baumhowers say, you have to pick a side and stick to it.

“If you’re going to be an Alabama fan i say you’ve got to root for them through the thick and thin, through the good times and the if we’re having a bad day still got to be there to support your team so personally for me I’m always all the way through for Alabama,” says McDougal.