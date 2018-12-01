Alabama Ranked Toward Bottom on Best States for Business List

by Tim Lennox

Forbes Magazine ranks Alabama 41st on their list of the best states for businesses.

“Forbes has rated the business climates of the 50 states annually since 2006, with only North Carolina (twice), Utah (six times) and Virginia (five times) finishing in the top spot. The 13th version looks at 41 metrics across six main categories: business costs, regulatory environment, economic climate, growth prospects and quality of life. North Carolina was the only state to rank among the top 12 in all six categories (click here for a detailed methodology).”

See the full Forbes list HERE.