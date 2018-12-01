Montgomery’s LifeSouth Blood Center in Critical Need of O-Negative Blood

by Danielle Wallace

Montgomery’s Lifesouth Blood Center is in critical need of O-negative blood.

Friday, the center had 35 O-negative back-orders from hospitals. O-negative blood donors are universal donor whose blood is used more than others in hospitals. District Coordinator Melinda Hines says, the holiday’s is when the center sees a significant drop in donors.

In the Montgomery region, the center usually collects over 500 units each week. The center also serves east Alabama and the Wiregrass areas where they usually receive 300 to 325 units per region.