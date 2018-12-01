Rainy Weekend, But Cooler Weather Coming!

by Matt Breland

Expect rain showers with a few thunderstorms for the rest of this afternoon. Overcast skies to follow overnight with lows in the mid 60s. A few clouds around in the morning hours of Sunday, then more sunshine arrives by the afternoon that will warm us up to the low 70s. Sunday night a few showers will be possible with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s. By Monday we begin to see a cooling trend as winds will be out of the north, allowing our highs for the weekdays to be in the low 60s to the upper 50s and our overnight lows will be near freezing.