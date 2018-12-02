Colder Weather On The Way

by Matt Breland

Plenty of sunshine sticks around on this Sunday, as well as the rest of the upcoming week. Expect clear skies and very low rain chances for the next several days as we see a drier and cooler weather pattern approach us. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s, however, the winds will begin to flow out of the north, allowing colder air to settle for a while.

Monday highs will be in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s, with another round of clear skies. By Tuesday we really begin to see the cooler air as our highs for the rest of the week will be in the mid 50s and morning lows in the mid to lower 30s! Areas of patchy frost will be likely in the mornings of the later part of this upcoming week!