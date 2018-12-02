UPDATE: Second Montgomery Shooting Death of this Weekend
14 year old girl shot to death late last night.
Montgomery police released this statement about the death not far from the Greyhound Bus Station.
UPDATE: Police say the victim was 14 years old. They are say the cause of death will be determined by a forensic examination.
“MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Death Investigation following the December 1st, 2018 death of a juvenile female.
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 900 block of the West South Blvd around 11:00 P.M. on December 1st, 2018 after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, they located the victim who had sustained traumatic injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.”
“Police ask individuals with knowledge of this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.”
.