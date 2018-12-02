UPDATE: Second Montgomery Shooting Death of this Weekend

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery police released this statement about the death not far from the Greyhound Bus Station.

UPDATE: Police say the victim was 14 years old. They are say the cause of death will be determined by a forensic examination.

“MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Death Investigation following the December 1st, 2018 death of a juvenile female. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 900 block of the West South Blvd around 11:00 P.M. on December 1st, 2018 after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, they located the victim who had sustained traumatic injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.” “Police ask individuals with knowledge of this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.”

.