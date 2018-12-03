A Mild Monday Afternoon, But Turning Colder Overnight

by Ben Lang

After a wonderfully warm and sunny second half of the weekend, we’re off to another mild and mainly sunny start to the new week. Though there were a few showers across south Alabama this morning, those have since exited stage right into Georgia. Expect a mainly sunny sky for the remainder of the day with highs in the mid 60s north to low 70s south.

Temperatures turn colder again tonight. Though we’ll still be in the low 50s through about 8PM, overnight lows fall into the 30s overnight. Most locations remain above freezing, though. The rest of this week will be noticeably cooler. Highs on Tuesday only reach the mid 50s despite sunshine throughout the day. Tuesday night lows fall to near freezing area-wide. Wednesday also features highs in the mid 50s, and Wednesday night may be our coldest over the next eight days with lows near 30°. Highs Thursday only reach the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain comes into play as we head towards the weekend. Expect increasing clouds on Friday, though most of the day will be dry with highs near 60°. Rain arrives by late Friday night, and persists through much of Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times, but severe weather is not expected with this system. Highs on Saturday only reach the 50s, so expect a less-than-pleasant day. Saturday night lows stay in the 40s and well above freezing- no need to worry about any frozen precipitation. Expect some lingering showers Sunday with highs only in the low 50s. The start of next week looks dry and cool for now, with Monday afternoon highs in the low 50s.