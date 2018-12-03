ADOC Investigates Fatal Holman Prison Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Sunday.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., prison officials found Vaquerro Kinjuan Armstrong, 29, in a housing area with multiple stab wounds received in an altercation with another inmate. Armstrong was taken to the facility’s infirmary for emergency treatment but died from his injuries at around 6:30 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., correctional staff reported a second incident in a different housing area where a fight broke out among several inmates. Two inmates who were involved in the fight were treated at the facility’s infirmary for non-threatening injuries. A third inmate received multiple stabs wounds and was airlifted to an area hospital where his condition is listed as critical. The inmate’s name is not being released due to security reasons.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has sent investigators and a Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) to Holman to assist prison officials with their response to the incidents. The prison is currently locked down while the ADOC conducts its investigation. The prison and all housing areas are secure with no additional incidents reported.

Armstrong was serving a 22-year sentence on a 2009 first-degree robbery conviction in Talladega County. The ADOC has identified an inmate suspect in his death but is not releasing the person’s name at this time. The circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing and follow-on incident remain under investigation.