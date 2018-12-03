Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Set for Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The official state Christmas tree has arrived at the Alabama Capitol and will soon be aglow in lights.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the annual lighting ceremony will be held Friday, December 7, at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited.

The tree sits at the top of the Capitol steps facing Dexter Avenue.

This year’s Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall (11-meter) Eastern Red Cedar grown in Bullock County. It was donated by Ray Allen of Fitzpatrick.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)