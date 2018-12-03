Clear & Colder Week

by Shane Butler

We are looking at a mainly clear and colder weather pattern around here this week. High pressure will hover over the deep south keeping it rain free through at least early Friday. Morning temps start out in the 30s and only warm into the 50s for highs. Changes are on the way for the up coming weekend. A disturbance moving along the gulf coast will send clouds and rain our way. It’s looking like mainly a rain event most of Saturday and some rain activity will linger into Sunday. Colder air will be moving in behind the departing rain maker. This could make Sunday a cloudy, damp, and cold day. Long range weather data suggesting the colder weather pattern sticks around through mid December.