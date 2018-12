by Tim Lennox

Montgomery turns 199 today, and city boosters will begin the countdown to Montgomery’s 200th birthday, December 3, 2019.

The city was formed on December 3rd 1818….days before the State of Alabama was created.

One of the oldest existing photographs taken in the city shows the Inauguration of Jefferson Davis as first (and only) president of the Confederacy, February 18, 1861.