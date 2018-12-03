Mild Monday, Colder Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will a mainly sunny day with highs in the mid 60s. A dry front will move through the state today and will bring the much colder and drier air mass into the state as an area of high pressure settles into the region. This high pressure will keep us dry through much of the week, but brings the colder air with it. Though the days will be sunny, highs will likely hold in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Nights will be clear and chilly with lows around or below freezing.

NEXT RAIN MAKER: The high slides to the east towards the end of the week, and moisture levels will begin to increase. Friday looks to mainly cloudy with scattered showers as our next storm system approaches from the west, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Saturday looks to continue to be wet with rain and perhaps a few storms a possibility. This system will push out of the area on Sunday and Sunday looks dry and cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great day!

Ryan