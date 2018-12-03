Remembering President George H.W. Bush

by Andrew James

As the country mourns the passing of former President George H.W. Bush, one Alabamian is reflecting on a close friendship he had with the late President.

Ray Scott, the founder of the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, had a strong friendship with Bush. He was not available for an interview but sent Alabama News Network the following statement:

“Politics brought president George H. W. Bush and me together in his first run for the presidency against Reagan. But it was bass fishing that cemented our personal bond. He truly loved to fish and really admired the pros. His friendship was not only a highlight of my life, it changed my life. He was without doubt —other than my father—the finest man I have ever known .”

Scott met Bush when he was running for President against Ronald Reagan in 1980. Bush did not win but became Reagan’s Vice President. Scott worked with Bush throughout the years, which led to a lasting friendship. Bush would often visit Ray Scott Legacy Lakes, a paradise for fisherman in Montgomery County.