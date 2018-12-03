Remembering the Montgomery Bus Boycott 63 years Later

by Ellis Eskew



Voices and music ring out at the First Baptist Church on North Ripley Street commemorating a historical movement that took place within those walls 63 years before.

“It’s one thing to read about it, but to actually be a part of it and actually be here to see the people that were a part of it and the process of where we came from til now, it means a lot,” said Melissa Carter.

The program honored 89 individuals indicted by a Montgomery grand jury in March of 1956 for violating the anti-boycott statute.

Civil rights Attorney Fred Gray was the key note speaker.

“It’s one thing for us to meet here and talk about what we did 63 years ago. It’s another thing to look at our problems now and do something about them. And our challenge now to all of us is to complete the job we started over 63 years ago,” said Gray.

He says there is still a long way to go in the fight against racism and inequality.

“I think you look at the various inequalities of African Americans and the whites in almost every aspect of it to economics to healthcare to poverty to criminal justice you will find that the manner of which African Americans are treated is substantially different adversely to that of whites,” said Gray.