Cool Afternoons, Cold Nights, and Weekend Rain

by Ben Lang

It was a chilly start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We won’t see much of a warmup this afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Expect sunshine throughout the day. Tonight will be even colder with overnight lows falling to near freezing. Wednesday looks like another sunny and cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday night may be our coldest night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Thursday still looks mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

Our weather pattern shifts Friday and this weekend. A developing system near the gulf coast pushes rain into the area by Friday night. Expect an increase in clouds Friday, though most of the day will be dry. Highs top out near 60°. Expect rain for much of Saturday, and a cool rain at that with highs only in the 50s. Rain lingers into Sunday, and it will be all rain with Saturday night lows in the 40s and Sunday highs in the 50s. Some showers may hang around into Monday with highs in the low 50s. We’ll be dry but still cool next Tuesday, with highs in the 50s and lows in the low 30s.