by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies have released a photo of a male they are hoping to find as the investigate a burglary in the Redland Road community.

Investigators say around 12:45 p.m. on November 30, they believe this person committed the burglary in that area.

If you have a tip to help find him, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.