MLK Bust to be Unveiled in January

by Andrew James

New details were released Tuesday in the efforts to bring a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior to downtown Montgomery. This is a project city leaders have been working on for years.

A statue of Dr. King will not be ready for Civil Rights Icon’s 90th birthday next month, instead a bust will be unveiled. This will be a major part of the Dr. King’s 90th birthday celebration on January 21st of 2019. Originally the plan was to unveil a full statue of Dr. King, but Mayor Todd Strange says that certain conflicts kept that from happening. He says the funds were all raised, but after a selection committee was formed there was not consensus on the quality of the image.

“The likeness at the bust level was in fact accomplished and the committee wholeheartedly endorsed that particular rendering. That was cast in bronze, it is complete,” explained Strange.

That bust will be housed at the legacy center, behind Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. There are still plans for a full statue of Dr. King in the future, but church leaders could not provide a timeline for that project .