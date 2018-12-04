New MPS Board Members Sworn in

by Danielle Wallace

New beginnings are ahead for the Montgomery Public School board. Several new faces are officially part of the board after being sworn in Tuesday afternoon.

New board members sworn in were Clare Weil, Claudia Mitchell, Brenda Deramus-Coleman, and Jannah Bailey. Board member Lesa Keith was re-sworn in. Keith along with those 4 new members will join board members Arica Watkins-Smith and Mary Briers.

Following the swearing in of members, there was a vote for president and vice president. The board voted Clare Weil as the board president and Claudia Mitchell as the vice president.

“Montgomery Board of Education is I think on a good trajectory. We’ve got some really outstanding new members and we have some depth with our old members so i think that this year is going to be a great year. we’re very excited about it,” says board president Clare Weil.

“They seem to be very energetic and they seem to be pro school system and so we’re looking forward to some good things happening,” says MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

Dr. Ann Roy Moore says all new MPS board members will go through training with the school board association over the period of the next school year.