Police Charge Driver with Striking, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Saturday night.

Police say they’ve charged Daniel Harris, 51, with leaving the scene of an accident in the death of 14-year-old Keiauna Williams. Police say Harris is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Police say they and Fire Medics had responded to the 900 block of West South Boulevard Saturday night after getting a report that shots were being fired. They found Williams, who they say had traumatic injuries. She was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where she was later pronounced dead.

At first, police didn’t know what caused her injuries, but later they said it was the result of being hit by the truck. They say Williams was running across West South Boulevard when the shots were fired when the pickup hit her and then drove away.