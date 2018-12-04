Prattville Police Seeking Restaurant Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police have released a composite sketch of a robbery suspect they are hoping to find. Police say the robbery happened at a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of South Memorial Drive on November 18. Police haven’t named the restaurant.

An Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) artist created the sketch, based on a witness description. The suspect is believed to be around six feet tall with short braids. Police say he and another man used a silver Honda Civic, similar to the one pictured, during the robbery.

If you can help police find him, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.