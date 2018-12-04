Sunny, but Colder Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

High pressure settles in over the Southeast meaning we stay dry and with northerly flow, temperatures will remain below average. Today will be mostly sunny, but the high will be only in the lower to mid 50s over South/Central Alabama. Mornings for the rest of the week will be cold with 20s and 30s; the coldest will most likely be early Thursday when the sky will be clear and the wind near calm. The sky stays mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower and mid 50s; clouds will begin to increase Friday afternoon ahead of a storm system to the west. Friday’s high will be near 60°.

COLD, WET WEEKEND: The high will slide off to the east on Friday and a surface low will form over the northwest Gulf of Mexico Friday night. As it moves eastward it will spread a cold rain across much of the Southeast. For Alabama, Saturday looks cold and wet with widespread rain; temperatures over South/Central Alabama will hold in the 50s all day. With this setup, we are not expecting thunderstorms and there is no threat of severe weather. Just a cold, steady rain at times.

As the low moves east of the area Sunday, light rain looks to remain a threat much of the day, and colder air will be pulled southward. This could allow for some opportunity for a light “wintry mix” over far North Alabama, but don’t get too excited just yet, it is just something to watch for now. Highs on Sunday will struggle to climb out of the 40s.

There is potential for snow over parts of Arkansas and Tennessee where the air is colder and model output suggests a nice band of snow across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and into North Carolina with this system.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks to start off dry and cold. For now we are forecasting sunny days, and clear cold night. Highs in the lower to mid 50s are expected, with lows around the freezing mark. Our next rainmakers looks to arrive late next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan