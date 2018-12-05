5 Arrested Following Millbrook Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Five men were arrested following a shooting in Millbrook Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 4100 block of Abrams Drive .

Police say someone in a red Chevy Tahoe fired shots at some men standing outside a residence as the SUV drove by twice.

Police say at least one man was struck in the upper right arm.

Those arrested include: Kison P. Tymes, 22, charged with Discharging Firearm into Occupied Dwelling, Travoski L. Tymes, 25, charged Discharging Firearm into Occupied Dwelling, Carlos Q. Young, 23, charged with Assault 3rd Degree and Failure to Appear, Roger J. Young, 24, charged with Failure to Appear 2 counts, and Deayre M. Jones, 27, charged with Assault 3rd Degree and Failure to Appear.

Police Chief P.K. Johson says Kison and Travoski were transported to the Elmore County Jail. Each is being held under a $20,000.00 cash bond.

Carlos Young, Roger Young and Deayre Jones were processed and later released on bond.

Carlos Young and Deayre Jones were then turned over to the Elmore County Jail on outstanding warrants.