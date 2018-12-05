A Cold & Wet Weekend Ahead

by Shane Butler

We continue with a January like feel to our weather as temps remain well below the averages for this time of the year. High pressure over the deep south is keeping skies clear but it’s also maintaining the cold air over us. The ridge will be nearly overhead and this will make winds go nearly calm allowing temps to plunge into the mid to upper 20s overnight. Thursday starts out cold and we don’t see temps warming much more than the lower to mid 50s by afternoon. This rather cold weather pattern will maintain itself right through the weekend into next week. In addition to the cold will be an increase in moisture leading to a rainy weekend. A disturbance moving along the gulf coast region will be quite a rain maker for our area. Rainfall potential Friday night through Sunday will range between 1 to 3 inches area wide. It’s going to be a cold rain will temps only managing upper 40s to near 50 for highs. We get to dry out early next week but temps remain cold. Highs will hover in the 50s with lows in the 30s. This has all the makings of a winter-like feel and its not letting up anytime soon.