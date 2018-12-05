A Very Cold Wednesday Night Ahead

by Ben Lang

Wednesday will turn out to be our coolest day this week, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to around 50°. Expect a fully sunny sky and a breezy northwest wind of 10-15 mph. Winds settle down tonight, and with a clear sky overhead it will create ideal conditions for temperatures to plummet. Temperatures will be in the 30s most of this evening, and overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 20s. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday night should be a touch more mild, with overnight lows ranging from the mid 30s to around 40°. Clouds increase on Friday, and afternoon high temperatures may reach 60°. Most of the day will be dry, but some rain may sneak in by the late evening ahead of our next weather system. Widespread rain is likely to overspread the area on Saturday. We could see rain totals between 1.5 and 2.5″. Some showers and cloudy skies linger into Sunday, with high temperatures only in the low 50s. A couple showers could even linger into next Monday. The first half of next week looks cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.