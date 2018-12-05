Below Average Temperatures Remain

by Ryan Stinnett

CLEAR, CALM, AND COLD: High pressure has settled into the Southern Tier of states and has brought a much colder air mass to the South. The high remains to our west, and with the clockwise flow around the feature, our winds remain out of the north the next couple of days, which will keep us unseasonably cold and dry in Alabama. This afternoon we will see tons of sunshine, but temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s across South/Central Alabama.

THURSDAY: Dry weather continues tomorrow with a good supply of sunshine, but clouds will increase Friday ahead of the next storm system approaching from the west. Sub-freezing lows are forecast tomorrow morning; highs will be in the lower 50s.

COLD, WET, RAW WEEKEND: The high will slide off to the east on Friday and a surface low will form over the northwest Gulf of Mexico Friday. As it moves eastward it will spread a cold rain across much of the Southeast. For Alabama, Saturday looks cold and wet with widespread rain; temperatures could hold in the 40s all day, but we are forecasting a high of 50°. With this setup, we are not expecting thunderstorms and there is no threat of severe weather. Just a cold, steady rain at times.

Sunday won’t be much better, with clouds and periods of rain as moisture on the back side of the low remains parked over Alabama. And, highs hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s again over Alabama.

It still looks like there is potential for snow where the air is colder and model output still suggests a nice band of snow across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and into North Carolina with this system.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another cloudy, cold day, but sunshine returns Tuesday. We look to be dry and cold for midweek with highs in the 50s, with lows around freezing. Our next chance of rain comes towards the end of next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan