A Couple More Dry Days

by Ryan Stinnett

THURSDAY: Dry weather continues today with a good supply of sunshine; after the cold start, temperatures will still be chilly with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s across South/Central Alabama.

FRIDAY: Clouds roll in quickly Friday, and some rain will likely push into the state Friday night ahead of a surface low forming over the western Gulf Coast region. Highs Friday will be in the 52-58 degree range.

WET & COLD WEEKEND WEATHER: As the low tracks east along the Gulf Coast, a cold, soaking rain will overspread Alabama late Friday night and through out the day on Saturday. No severe weather worries in a cold, stable airmass, just lots of rain; rain amounts of 1-3″ are likely statewide. It will be a cold day as temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s across South/Central Alabama. Unfortunately, the weather won’t be much better Sunday; it will be another cloudy and cold day with periods of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will be around 50° across South/Central Alabama.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: As the surface low moves east of the region, and colder air is pulled southward, there is a chance of a few snow flurries Sunday night or Monday morning over Northeast Alabama. Best chance of accumulating snow with the weekend storm system will remain well to the north of Alabama, over parts of northern Arkansas, northern Tennessee, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another cloudy, cold day and temperatures will hold in the 40s all days. Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will begin a warming trend with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Our next chance of rain comes Thursday into Thursday night.

