Another Cold Night Ahead; Wet Over The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was yet another in a string now of cool afternoons for central and south Alabama. Highs today only reached the low 50s for most locations. Expect another cold night ahead, with temperatures falling into the low and mid 30s. Clouds increase tonight and Friday. We unfortunately won’t see much of a warm-up Friday afternoon, with highs again in the mid 50s. Much of the day will be dry, but some showers could sneak into west Alabama during the late evening. More widespread rain arrives Saturday. It looks like the period of the heaviest rainfall will be between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rain totals could range between 2 and 3 inches through Sunday. Expect a lighter rain to linger through Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

Some showers are possible on Monday with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay on the cool side, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry with temperatures warming into the mid 50s Tuesday and near 60 Wednesday. Our next weather system approaches next Thursday into Friday, bringing another round of rain.