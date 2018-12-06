Capitol Hyundai Partners With Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by Danielle Wallace

In just 30 minutes, a group from Capitol Hyundai racked up over $1,000 worth of toys.

Capitol Hyundai General Manager, Jason Wilson brought along 2 special helpers – his children, who were equally excited.

“It’s a classic lesson. You know a lot of what we do is about being able to pay it forward and being able to take care people. Everybody needs a helping hand sometimes and we are happy to be able to do that,” says Wilson.

As for some the group’s favorite toys to pick up?

“I would say the cash register because when I was a little girl. The cash register meant everything. We went from playing McDonalds to Walmart to all types of stores you know,” says Tamara McDowell.

Alabama News Network’s Jeff Sanders also found it pretty easy to help the group accomplish its mission giving back to the children of the River Region.

“Just the thought of knowing that we’re going to put a lot of smiles on kid’s faces for Christmas – I had fun. It was like I was shopping for my own kids you know. It’s was just a good thing to do and I’m grateful to be part of it,” says McDowell.

“We love doing this and love being able to give back,” says Wilson.

Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive ends Friday, December 14th. You can drop off your new toys at several locations listed below: