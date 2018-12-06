Demopolis City Leaders in Search of New Police Chief

by George McDonald

The city of Demopolis is looking for a new top cop after Public Safety Director Tommie Reese is appointed to a statewide position with the Attorney General’s Office.

After nearly a decade as chief of his hometown police department, Reese is leaving to become the Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Attorney General’s Office.

Reese has been the chief at Demopolis PD since 2009. His last day on the job is December 26th.

Reese says he’ll start work in his new position in January.

“I’ll be going around the state, statewide job more less building relationships with law enforcement, sheriff’s offices, troopers and so forth, to the AG’s office,” said Reese.

Mayor John Laney says Capt. Rex Flowers will serve as acting police chief — until a permanent chief is selected by the city council.