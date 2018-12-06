Selma YMCA has New CEO and Renewed Focus on Youth

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

New leadership at the Selma-Dallas County YMCA has plans to improve the community through youth development.

New CEO Leonard Speed says he has big plans coming up at the Y for 2019. He says there will be several new programs geared towards young people. The new programs will focus on healthy living and personal responsibility.

“Like our after school care program that services 3rd graders to help them academically to do better in school,” said Speed.

“We’re also looking forward to inviting 4th graders and teaching all of our 4th graders in the city schools to learn how to swim. We’re also looking at doing teen development programs.”

If you’d like to know more about what the YMCA has to offer — call (334) 874-9622.