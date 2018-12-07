$6.3 Million in Federal Funds

by Tim Lennox

The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will pay for 88 of the officers in District Attorneys offices in the state. “Certified VSOs assist victims in acquiring counseling, provide information about their rights and resources, communicate with and comfort victims, and assist them through the judicial process.”

The Alabama District Attorneys’ Association says an increase in violent crimes in recent years means there is an increased need for victim assistance. Following a nationwide trend, Alabama saw a 13 percent increase in violent crime and a 12 percent increase in homicides in 2016.