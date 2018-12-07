A Cool And Wet December Weekend Ahead

by Ben Lang

A cloudy sky is back across central and south Alabama. A few isolated showers are moving west to east as well, but much more widespread and heavier rain arrives Saturday. Temperatures won’t cool as much overnight thanks to the cloudy sky. Lows only drop into the low to mid 40s. A few showers are possible, but otherwise tonight should be dry. Rain spreads into central and south Alabama from the west on Saturday. By the early afternoon, most of the area will be covered by rain. It’s also going to be breezy with an east wind as high as 20 mph. On top of all that, its also going to stay cool with temperatures in the 40s most of the day.

Rain continues into Saturday night. Temperatures stay milder with lows in the mid 40s. Rain lingers into Sunday, though the rain will be lighter and more scattered in nature. We won’t warm up much at all during the day, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. Sunday night low temperatures fall back into the mid 30s. We don’t expect any wintry precipitation.

We’ll start off next week cool and still mostly cloudy. We may have some showers during the day too, especially across east Alabama. Monday night will be cold with lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday should finally be dry with highs in the mid 50s Tuesday and low 60s Wednesday. Another storm system rolls our way next Thursday into Friday. Temperatures warm into the 60s both days. Rain and storms look likely on Friday at this time. For now, looks like that round of rain clears the area by next Saturday.