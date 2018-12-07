Dallas Co. Probate Judge Set to Pass Torch and Retire

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas Co. Probate Judge Kim Ballard is getting set to pass the torch and retire capping a more than 30 year political career.

Ballard has served two six-year terms as probate judge and chairman of the county commission.

Ballard also served three four-year terms a county commissioner and two four-year terms as a Selma city councilman.

Ballard says his proudest accomplishment was helping to successfully guide the county through the Great Recession.

“The nation was going through terrible financial times and me and my administrator Barbara Harrell would sit down everyday figuring a financial plan out, some way that we could survive. And we not only survived, we thrived,” he said.

Ballard turns over the reigns of the county to Probate Judge-elect Jimmy Nunn – on January 14th.

Nunn is the first black probate judge elected in the history of the county.