Montgomery BCA Names New President

by Tim Lennox

The Montgomery based Business Council of Alabama has named a new president, and she is the first woman to head the lobbying group.

Katie Boyd Britt had been chief of staff for Senator Richard Shelby. The BCA’s previous president—-Bill Canary—was forced out this year after some big name members quit the organization. Canary has since gone to work for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Boyd Britt will begin work with the new year.