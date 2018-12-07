Pearl Harbor Day, 2018.
"A Day to Remember"
The U.S.S. West Virginia after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii…an event that prompted the U.S. to enter WWII.
Almost 2,500 Americans were killed, 1,178 were wounded and 960 were declared missing.
Alabama Heritage magazine published an article profiling some of the Alabamians who were there the day of the attack:
The men and women from Alabama who survived Pearl Harbor have vivid memories of what President Franklin D. Roosevelt called a date that will live in infamy. “I can still hear that old bugle calling general quarters,” recalls Pfc. James D. Robbins. For Robbins and other survivors, the lesson to be learned from Pearl Harbor is simple: “Just don’t let it happen again.”