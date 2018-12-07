Prattville’s 12 Days of Christmas Kicks Off in Downtown Prattville

by Danielle Wallace

There are several new shops open in downtown Prattville, who decided to do something different by partnering together the city’s 12 Days of Christmas.

Shop owners are hoping to get more people flocking to downtown with their 12 Days of Christmas fun, packed with events and day-to-day store specials.

“They’re are excited to come in and see what we have for the day – if they already haven’t seen what we have for the day,” says Margaret Ezell of the Prissy Peacock.

“We have a historic downtown area for one thing but we also have a lot of merchants that are small business owned,” says Julianne Hansen of Hansen Fine Art.

12 Days of Christmas is a way for new shop owners to garner support for downtown Prattville.

“It’s a way to support local artisans. It’s a way to support your local community and it’s not just me. There are so many other different stores and restaurants and salons that you can patronize downtown,” says Hansen.

“You want to support your community first and foremost but it’s reasons to shop at home. All the restaurants here that we have now you can eat, you can shop, and keep your money at home,” says Prattville Resident Steve Wingard.

Shop owners say Prattville’s 12 Days of Christmas is also about collaboration.

“We can put together gift packages to where we all work together and I think that’s something that’s very unique to our downtown,” says Hansen.

For more info on Prattville’s 12 Days of Christmas click here.