Wet and Chilly Weekend Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR FRIDAY: Today will be a cloudy day and some rain will likely push into the state during the afternoon hours before becoming more widespread tonight ahead of the surface low forming over the western Gulf Coast. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 50s.

WET & COLD WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast for the weekend…As the low tracks east along the Gulf Coast, a cold, soaking rain will overspread Alabama late tonight and through out the day on Saturday. No severe weather worries in a cold, stable airmass, just lots of rain. Rain amounts of 1-3″ are likely statewide, with localized higher amounts.

Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s all day across much of Alabama. Unfortunately, the weather won’t be much better Sunday; it will be another cloudy and cold day with periods of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s across Alabama.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY: As the surface low moves east of the region, and colder air is pulled southward, there is a chance of a few snow flurries Sunday night or Monday morning over Northeast Alabama. Best chance of accumulating snow with the weekend storm system will remain well to the north of Alabama, over parts of northern Arkansas, northern Tennessee, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another cloudy, cold day and temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 40s. Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will begin a warming trend with highs in the mid 50s and lower 60s. Our next chance of rain comes towards the end of next week, Thursday night and into Friday.

Have a great day!

Ryan