Local Church Helps Kids with Disabilities Give Back to Caregivers

by Justin Walker

A local church is helping special needs children give back to their caregivers.

The Rooftop Friends group is a disability ministry of Young Meadows Presbyterian Church. It helped the children pick out presents for their families for their Joy of Giving event.

“The importance of this is just that we give the caregivers a break, because they’re obviously in need of that, but also it gives our people with disabilities a special opportunity to give back to their caregivers,” Rooftop Friends Director Hope Cassidy says.

Cassidy says its not an easy task.

“They change their minds, but we get everything wrapped and ready to go.”

She says their reward is seeing the smiles on the kids faces. The kids could choose from donated items, including toys, wallets, and make-up for their parents, siblings, and other family members.

Kids like Jeremy Carter picked out the perfect gift for his mother.

“I came to shop for my momma. I got her some jewelry,” Carter says.

“Joy of Giving” volunteers say they share in the joy by helping the children.

“It’s really as much for the buddy as it is for the child because of course you get to give the child one on one attention and make them feel special and loved and help them shop for some gifts which is always good for them,” volunteer Meredith Butron says.

“(The parents) They’re able to leave and have a free morning to enjoy themselves, maybe do their own Christmas shopping with the free time,” volunteer Jasmine Green says.

You can find more information about Rooftop Friends Disability Ministries here.

The leftover toys from the event will be donated to Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.